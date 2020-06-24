COVID-19 UI claims rise by 495

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims rose by 495, to 176,177, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Wednesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 864, to 72,867.

All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 263,193.

COVID-19 Temporary Disability Insurance filings increased by 21 on Tuesday, to 13,785. All TDI claims since March 9 total 26,781.

- Advertisement -