COVID-19 UI claims rise by 617

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims in Rhode Island increased by 617 on Tuesday, to 172,785, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased 683 day to day, to 68,667. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in Rhode Island, including PUA claims, total 254,608 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 21, to 13,680. All TDI claims since March 9 total 25,906.

- Advertisement -