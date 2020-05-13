COVID-19 UI claims rise to 157.2K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance filings due to COVID-19 reached 157,201 on Tuesday, a day-to-day increase of 485, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased 805 day to day, to 50,620. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

Total unemployment filings since March 9, including PUA filings, totaled 216,924.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 increased by 65 day to day, to 12,565. All TDI claims since March 9 totaled 21,444.

