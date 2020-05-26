COVID-19 UI filings reach 162K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 228 on Sunday, to 162,057, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 422, to 57,681. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors. PUA filings rose by the smallest amount day to day since March 12.

All unemployment claims since March 9 in the state, including PUA filings, total 230,279, the department said.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 increased by eight day to day, the smallest increase since March 12, to 13,166. TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 23,140.

