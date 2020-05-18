COVID-19 UI filings rise by 345, near 160K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance filings increased by 345 on Sunday, to 159,146, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased 548 day to day, to 53,060. The program covers the self-employed, contractors and small-business owners.

All unemployment claims in the state, including PUA filings, increased 999 day to day, to 221,898 since March 9.

Temporary disability claims due to COVID-19 increased 19 day to day, to 12,817. All TDI filings in the state since March 9 total 22,127.

