COVID-19 UI filings rise by 391

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings increased by 391 on Tuesday, to 162,448, according to the R.I. Department of Labor.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 651, to 58,332. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

All unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 231,458.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 rose by 18 on Tuesday, to 13,184. TDI claims since March 9 total 23,204.

