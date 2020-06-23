COVID-19 UI filings rise by 522

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims increased by 522 on Monday, to 175,682, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 623, to 72,003. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 261,670.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by six on Monday, to 13,764. All TDI filings since March 9 total 26,579.

