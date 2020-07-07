COVID-19 UI filings rise by over 2K since July 3

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 specific unemployment insurance filings increased by 2,040 from July 3 through Monday, to 182,807, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.
Pandemic unemployment filings increased by 3,855 in that time, to 86,107. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.
All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 284,385, including PUA filings.
COVID-19 specific Temporary Disability Insurance filings increased by 33 since the July 3 report, to 13,944. All TDI claims in Rhode Island since March 9 total 28,333.
