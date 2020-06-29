COVID-19 UI filings up by 284

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims increased by 284 on Sunday, to 178,543, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The Sunday data was an increase of 830 since the last report on June 26.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 503 on Sunday, a 1,135-filing gain from figures reported on June 26. There have been 77,134 PUA filings to date. The federally backed program covers the self-employed, small business owners and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings, including PUA filings, in the state total 270,413 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 increased by seven on Sunday, a rise of 18 from June 26. To date, there have been 13,857 TDI filings due to the virus. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 27,446.