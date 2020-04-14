COVID-19 unemployment claims increase 3.5K, to more than 119,000

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment Insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased 3,525 on Monday, to a total of 119,218, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The department on Tuesday said that since March 9, total UI claims have climbed to 149,897.

Filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally designed relief program for those not typically eligible for unemployment benefits such as contractors, small-business owners and the self employed, totaled 24,627 by Monday, marking a 2,125 increase day to day.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID-19 increased by 199 day to day to 9,565 by Monday. TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 16,622 in the state.

