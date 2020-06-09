COVID-19 unemployment claims increase by 322

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims increased by 322 on Monday, to 168,226, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings climbed by 481 on Monday, to 64,610. The federal program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings, including PUA filings, since March 9 total 244,946 in Rhode Island.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 10 day to day, to 13,538. Since March 9, all TDI claims total 24,877.

