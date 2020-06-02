COVID-19 unemployment claims rise by 517

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 517 on Monday, to 164,955, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings increased by 555, to 61,402. The program covers small-business owners, the self employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 237,780, the department said.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings related to the disease rose by seven, to 13,351. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 23,949.

