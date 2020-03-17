COVID-19 unemployment claims rise to nearly 10K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Nearly 10,000 people have already lost their jobs in Rhode Island due to the new coronavirus which leads to the COVID-19 infection.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training updated its figures on Tuesday to include claims through Monday and segregated from unrelated unemployment insurance claims.

The total of 9,593 as of Monday includes 6,283 people who filed that day.

The tally covers seven days of activity.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has ordered the two-week closure of multiple businesses as a public safety measure, including all dine-in activities at restaurants, pubs and cafes. Take-out and delivery are allowed.

She said Monday she would revisit the order in two weeks and decide if it would be relaxed or strengthened to include takeout and delivery.

“This is a serious step because we’re facing a serious crisis,” she said, at a news briefing.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims were also updated on Tuesday. The figures include Temporary Caregiver Insurance claims. They totaled 545 as of March 16.

