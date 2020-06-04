COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims rise another 458

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 related Unemployment Insurance filings increased by 458 Wednesday to total 166,003, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims rose by 512 to 62,451. The program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors, the DLT said.

All unemployment claims – including PUA filings – since March 9 have totaled 240,079 in the state.

Temporary disability insurance claims increased by 32 to total 13,431, according to the DLT. Since March, 9, all TDI filings have totaled 24,313.

