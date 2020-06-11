COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims rise by 319; PUA filings up 527

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related initial unemployment insurance claims increased 319 on Wednesday and now total 168,850, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.

Filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance increased by 527 on Wednesday to a total of 65,701. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in the state, including PUA filings, have totaled 246,872 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 29 on Wednesday, totaling 13,597. To date, all TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 25,218.

- Advertisement -