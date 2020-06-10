COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings rise by 305

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 305 on Tuesday and now total 168,531 initial filings to date, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Wednesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 564 to total 65,174 to date. The federally backed program covers small-business owners, the self employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in Rhode Island since March 9 have totaled 245,916.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 30 Tuesday to total 13,568. Since March 9, TDI claims have totaled 25,059.

