COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Westerly

WESTERLY – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens today at the Westerly Senior Center as a result of a partnership between the town and Westerly Hospital.
Shots are available by appointment only and reserved for town residents age 75 and older.
For now, the clinic will only be open Monday afternoons because vaccine quantities are limited. Additional days and hours are expected once more vaccines become available.
Westerly Hospital employees, as well as community volunteers, are staffing the clinic while the town is in charge of scheduling appointments arranging for vaccine shipments.
To make an appointment, register for Code Red at westerlyri.gov, or call 401-348-2526 with questions.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
