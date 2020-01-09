PROVIDENCE – Aurelius Coworks, a Troy, N.Y.-based company, will establish a coworking project on the 11th floor of the Turks Head Building in the city’s Financial District, the company announced recently.

Named Westwey Club, the investment represents the company’s first expansion out of New York.

The opening is expected early this year. Final renovations are being planned.

The club will focus on the creative economy in Rhode Island, startups, technology, small business and government sectors. The 11th-floor space covers nearly 10,000 square feet.

Private offices, as well as open coworking spaces, will be featured.

