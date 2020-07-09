Coworking space coming to Turk’s Head Building in September

PROVIDENCE – A new shared workspace is being created on the 11th floor of the Turk’s Head Building in downtown Providence, which is planning a Sept. 1 opening.

The Westwey Club will be operated by Troy, N.Y.-based Aurelius Coworks.

The space in the Turk’s Head Building is being fit out now. Companies or individuals interested in locating in the space are welcome to tour it, according to a news release.

The Westwey Club is selling memberships, as well as private offices. The location, in general, is aimed at creative-economy companies, small businesses, startups, technology firms and remote workers in the private and public sectors.

