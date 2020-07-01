Cox Business announces Work-at-Home solutions

WEST WARWICK – With COVID-19 prompting more employees to work remotely, Cox Business has announced the launch of Work-at-Home – solutions for better remote-work support.

The extra measures include an enterprise-grade, separate internet connection that runs directly to employees’ homes, said Cox Business Executive Vice President Steve Rowley.

“Wi-Fi, congestion and security issues have been a concern of many companies,” said Rowley. “Cox Business Work-At-Home solutions separate work and home connectivity,” which he says provides employees Wi-Fi to increase productivity, along with McAfee endpoint security and cloud-based internet security service MalBlock.

The goal, he said, is to provide team members with the same reliable, secure, quick connections they’ve depended on in the office.

Professional installation for data connectivity and self-install for voice functionality is another benefit, he said, as is access to features such as a static IP address, a numeric designation that identifies its location on the internet. Remote workers can use secure business-voice identity tools to work at home or while traveling. A-la carte options are also available, such as Cox Business Complete Care for remote troubleshooting, according to Rowley.

Cox Business is the commercial division of Cox Communications. It serves more than 355,000 businesses across the U.S., according to the company.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.