Cox Communications charitable group donates $25K to R.I. Food Bank

WEST WARWICK – The charitable arm of the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, the James M. Cox Foundation, has donated $25,000 to the needy in its community.

“We are proud to support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Communications Northeast. “They are already distributing 33% more food since the COVID-19 crisis began to ensure that children and families in Rhode Island are not faced with hunger. As school and workplace closures make access to nutritious food even more challenging, these children and working families need our help now more than ever.”

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has met the higher demand for food assistance due to the public health emergency, according to a Cox news release. The nonprofit reportedly distributed significantly more food last month compared with April 2019.

“We are encouraged by the partnership on display by both our residents and business community,” said Andrew Schiff, food bank CEO. “This support from the Cox Foundation is deeply appreciated.”

