Cox Communications issues $138K in grants to local nonprofits

WEST WARWICK – Cox Communications Inc. awarded eight local nonprofits $138,000 in total grants through its first Virtual Cox Charities Day.

The grants were issued in support of organizations offering after-school and summer-learning programs focused on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics and social well-being programs. Organizations offering care packages and virtual platforms for students to remain connected while separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic were also considered.

The organizations that received the grants include: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island; Center for Dynamic Learning; City Year Providence; College Crusade of Rhode Island; Connecting for Children and Families; Newport Community School; New Urban Arts; and STEAM Box.

In a statement, Cox Senior Vice President and Region Manager Jay Allbaugh said the technology company is “thrilled” to see community partners developing programs to keep students connected while apart.

“These organizations recognize that their curriculums must account for developing problem-solving skills and fostering strong connections with each other,” Allbaugh said.

