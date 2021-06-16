Cox Communications, Read to Succeed deliver 3,210 books to 535 Providence students

PROVIDENCE – Summer literacy and scholarship program Read to Succeed and Cox Communications delivered 3,210 free books to city students on June 2.

Books went to kids at Bishop McVinney Catholic Elementary School, Community Preparatory School, Highlander Charter School, San Miguel School of Providence and Sophia Academy, according to Cox. Five hundred and thirty-five students are set to participate in the literacy program this summer, which is designed to prevent summer learning loss.

This is the fourth year in a row Cox has partnered with Read to Succeed.

This spring, Read to Succeed invited San Miguel School and Sophia Academy to join the program.

“We felt the need to reach more students after the challenges they had to overcome during the pandemic,” stated Barbara Papitto, who founded Read to Succeed with her late husband, Ralph, in 2007. “We also know how important a Read to Succeed scholarship is to making college that much more affordable for these families. This was strong motivation to expand this year by welcoming Sophia Academy and San Miguel School.”

Students select six books to read over the summer from a list compiled by their teachers. After completing each book, students take an online comprehension test. Upon completing all six books and tests, students receive a $1,000 scholarship in a CollegeBound Saver account.

The program has opened nearly 450 accounts, totaling more than $2.16 million in college scholarships for Providence students.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.