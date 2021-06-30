Cox donates $105K to nonprofits providing STEAM services to youths

WEST WARWICK – As part of its annual Cox Charities Day, Cox Communications gave $105,000 in grant money to local organizations committed to providing science, technology, engineering, arts and math education to youths.

Recipients included: Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Connecting for Children and Families, DownCity Design, STEAM Box, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island and Center for Dynamic Learning.

According to a statement from Cox, elected officials, community partners and business leaders assisted in choosing recipients for the grants, which provide after-school and summer-learning programs. One, for example, will use its grant money to build an off-the-grid tiny home constructed from a recycled storage container, Cox officials said.

Cox Charities Northeast is funded by business vendors and Cox employees and has invested more than $7 million into communities since 2001.

“Cox Charities is once again overwhelmed by the genius of these proposals, and excited to award grants to local organizations that will leave lasting impacts on the communities they serve,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and regional manager, Cox Communications.

