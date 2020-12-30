Cox donates Google Chromebooks to low-income, remote learners

WEST WARWICK – Working to combat the digital divide for low-income students, Cox Communications donated Google Chromebooks to several local nonprofits.

The devices will help students learning remotely during the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

With help from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, 15 Chromebooks were given to students without access to a device for virtual learning. College Visions, an organization that works with low-income, first-generation college-bound students, was issued 40 of the devices, with 20 Chromebooks going to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, to keep students there who did not have laptops connected to their schoolwork, Cox said.

“Remote learning has affected local families in a variety of different ways, and that technology access is a key differentiator,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications. “By partnering with local nonprofit organizations that recognize the value of technology access, we are ensuring that our communities can come together to keep students connected while learning remotely.”

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.