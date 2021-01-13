Cox doubles speed of service for Connect2Compete customers through end of school year

WEST WARWICK – Cox Communications announced it would temporarily double the download speed of service for its low-income internet service Connect2Compete customers, through June 30, to allow students using computers to complete the school year.

The increased download speed began on Dec. 11. It allows students the same opportunity as their classmates to virtually complete coursework and communicate with their teachers, Cox said in a statement.

“Connect2Compete was created to augment the classroom and it has now transformed to power the entire classroom for many students,” said Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications Northeast. “We’ll continue to support students throughout this time of virtual learning” due to COVID-19 precautions, he said.

“As schools return to distance learning – many for the second or third time – our students and families need additional support, and that includes reliable internet,” said Phil Solomon, director of secondary schools, West Warwick Public Schools.

The Connect2Compete program is available to families with at least one K-12 student at home and who participate in government-subsidy programs. The telecom company also is continuing to offer free access to outdoor Wi-Fi hot spots nationwide through the end of the school year so students can easily connect to the internet.

Families looking to qualify for Connect2Compete can visit cox.com/c2c.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.