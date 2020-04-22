Cox Media offers free advertising to local restaurants to ease COVID-19 impact

WEST WARWICK – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox Media is offering some local restaurants two weeks of free TV advertising to let diners know they are open, practicing safe food handling, offering special deals and food delivery.

Within 72 hours of the program’s announcement on March 30, 60 restaurants were benefiting from the program, according to Cox Media. Some of the eateries taking part include Warwick’s Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House; Boneheads Wing Bar in West Warwick; Portsmouth Publick House in Portsmouth; and Nikolas Pizza in Newport.

“Restaurants generate 12% of our local economy and make up 6% of our GDP [gross domestic product], making it very important for us to help this industry in any way we can,” Vice President of Cox Media Mike Brostek said in a statement.

Advertising space is limited and based on availability.

Restaurant owners interested in this free program can contact MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com to learn more. They are asked to include the name and location of the restaurant in their email.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.