Cox Tech Boosts program grants nonprofits needed technology tools to meet goals

WEST WARWICK – Cox Communications Inc. has announced the latest recipients of its Tech Boosts program, which distributes grants to nonprofits dedicated to investing in technology equipment to better the lives of its patrons and overall mission.

The Rhode Island Center for Justice – a nonprofit that empowers families facing housing insecurity, employment challenges, education inequity and civil rights violations – received a $10,000 Tech Boosts grant. The organization will use the grant to purchase collaboration tools, including a virtual whiteboard; cameras and scanners to intake client information; a wide-format color printer to prepare presentations for court, primarily for photos of substandard housing for eviction defense; and all-in-one scanner/printers for its attorneys, who must now primarily work from home.

Other organizations receiving 2021 Tech Boosts grants from Cox include the Enfield Food Shelf in Enfield, Conn., and the Olmsted Community Center in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

All grant applicants are required to demonstrate how they will address one of the four following focus areas: conservation and environment; early childhood education; empowering families and individuals for success; or community health.

The Tech Boosts grant program is now in its fourth year.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.