CPower Energy extends services into Rhode Island, throughout New England

PROVIDENCE – CPower Energy is expanding its EnerWise optimization technology to Rhode Island and throughout New England, the Maryland-based organization announced in late February.

The expansion will bring the company’s energy management technology to nearly 40 additional commercial and industrial sites, according to CPower.

CPower’s EnerWise platform assists companies in managing distributed energy resources, which are small-scale electricity sources connected to a larger electric system or grid.

The technology is intended to “generate value from bill savings, demand response and other grid services in a way that will maximize our customers’ financial returns so that they can be reinvested into operational or sustainability initiatives,” said Mathew Sachs, senior vice president of strategy at CPower Energy.

