Cranston author and financial adviser releases updated ‘Medicare Untangled’ edition

CRANSTON – Local author and registered financial adviser Karen Emma has released an expanded version of her book “Medicare Untangled,” a guidebook for consumers in the process of choosing a Medicare plan.

The 2021 edition, released roughly a year after the first version hit bookshelves, includes updates and plan changes implemented this year.

New information includes details on Medicaid’s dual eligibility program, Medicare savings programs and Programs for All Inclusive Care of the Elderly, or PACE, as well as advice on lowering prescription costs.

Additional new topics include how to access help to meet Medicare costs, how to achieve dual eligibility, and information on health care scams.

Emma, who is president and founder of Universal Wealth Management/Universal Healthcare in Cranston, calls choosing a Medicare plan “one of the most important financial decisions” for retirees.

“Health care costs today eat more than an average 33% of retirement cash flow that may, as people live longer, be needed for more than 40 years,” Emma said. “Providing a transparency window that enables you to see through Medicare’s tangled health care web is crucial.”

Emma’s book is available online and in bookstores. For more information, visit www.universalwm.com.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.