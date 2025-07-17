Cranston colonial sells for $2.2M in city’s largest home sale of 2025

CRANSTON – A 7,100-square-foot colonial that was built in 2005 recently sold for $2.2 million, marking the highest single-family home sale in the city for 2025, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of 18 Lebaron Court also represented the second-highest non-waterfront sale on record in the city, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Surrounded by trees, the backyard has a 400-square-foot inground pool, along with an outdoor kitchen, a bar, a stone patio, a secondary patio with a firepit, and a covered rear porch, according to Mott & Chace.

The inside of the home features a spiral staircase in the entryway, a large kitchen with high-end appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone fireplace in the living room.

The kitchen comes with a large center island, a wine refrigerator, a walk-in pantry and a mudroom.

The home’s primary suite features a dressing room and a dual-sink en suite bathroom, with a soaking tub and large shower, the real estate firm said.

For additional living space, the two-story home has a finished basement level.

The home, which features a stucco-on-wood exterior with stone and masonry components, comes with an attached three-car garage and a circular driveway, with a stone pathway leading to the backyard and a front walkway leading upstairs to the covered front door, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.54 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 3.38 acres of land was valued at $198,500.

The sellers were represented by the Sweeney Advisory Group, of Mott & Chace. The Sweeney Advisory Group also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Anthony Izzo and Sasha Corrente, of Cranston, and it was purchased by Arismendi Oscar Sanchez, of Cranston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.