Cranston colonial sells for 2023 Edgewood record $1.2M

CRANSTON – The brick colonial revival at 1363 Narragansett Blvd. was recently sold for $1.2 million, the highest transaction in the Edgewood section of the city this year, Residential Properties Ltd. announced June 30.

The 8,920-square-foot residence built in 1920 with a cedar shake roof sits on a prime corner on Narragansett Boulevard in coastal Edgewood. The home features a sunroom, a dining room with raised paneled walls and crown molding, and a chef’s kitchen with stone counters and professional-grade appliances.

The large family room features Palladian windows facing the swimming pool and a trellised garden pavilion. Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite offers a spacious bath with two vanities and spa tub, as well as a sitting room and a walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms on the second level and three third-floor bedrooms and a full bath complete the sleeping quarters. In addition to being close to Providence, residents enjoy swift walks to Edgewood Beach, Stillhouse Cove and the amenities of the Edgewood Yacht Club.

The home and lot were most recently valued at $828,000 in 2022.

Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties represented both the buyers and the sellers.

According to property records, the home was sold by Nicholas Salvadore. The buyer’s name was not disclosed.

Representatives from the Cranston Assessor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.