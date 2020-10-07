Cranston Herald: R.I. Supreme Court Justice Flaherty to retire at end of year

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Supreme Court Justice Francis X. Flaherty is planning to retire at the end of the year, the Cranston Herald reported on Wednesday.

Flaherty, 73, has served on the court since 2003, when he was appointed by former Gov. Donald Carcieri.

Prior to his role in the courts, Flaherty served three terms as mayor of Warwick.

Flaherty said he was retiring because he wanted more flexibility in his life and had other interests he would like to pursue while he still has good health.

