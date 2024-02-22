Cranston home sale for $2.8M is highest in city since May 2022

CRANSTON – Built next to Narragansett Bay in 1894, a 4,800-square-foot single-family home in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood recently sold for $2.8 million, according to Churchill & Banks Cos. LLC.

The sale of 76 Seaview Ave. was the highest sale in Cranston since May of 2022, according to the real estate company, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The nearly three-story home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Churchill & Banks. The home comes with a 0.31-acre lot, the company said.

The home also comes with a two-car garage, a full gym and water views from every room, the real estate firm said. The garage features an upstairs with a finished loft space with the potential to become a guest house or great room, Churchill & Banks said.

The first floor of the home includes a foyer leading to a living room, adorned with a gas insert fireplace and period detail moldings, the firm said. The living space is extended outside through glass doors that lead to a patio, the firm said.

The dining room features a second gas fireplace and glass doors, providing access to the nearly 1,000-square-foot wraparound patio, Churchill & Banks said in its announcement of the sale. The kitchen features a custom copper island, with seating, shaker cabinets and modern appliances, along with a butler pantry and dry bar, opening up to a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and double doors leading to the spacious patio, the firm said.

The home contains two laundry areas, the firm said.

The primary bedroom on the second floor features a marble bathroom with double shower heads, a claw-foot soaking tub, a private toilet room and a walk-in closet, the firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.2 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Lindsay Pettinelli represented the seller on behalf of Churchill & Banks, while Jeff Claire from Rhode Island Real Estate Services represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by John Tarro to Peter Tarakajian.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.