Cranston home sells for $1.4M, city’s most-expensive single-family sale in 11 years

CRANSTON – A Georgian colonial-style home has sold for $1.39 million. It is the highest price for a single-family home in the city since 2010, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.
The house at 581 Pippin Orchard Road sits on a 2.1-acre lot and has more than 8,000 square feet of living space. A primary bedroom suite is on the ground floor. The house has unique features, including a dual-sided fieldstone fireplace and a living room with a marble fireplace.
An in-law apartment is also part of the property.
The home was built in 2004. The seller was identified in city property records as Frank Maggiacomo. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
