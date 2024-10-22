Cranston kindergarten teacher wins Milken Educator Award

CRANSTON – What started as a typical school day for kindergarten teacher Maria Santonastaso transformed into a celebration, as Santonastaso learned that she had been selected for a Milken Educator Award. Santonastaso, who teaches at Glen Hills Elementary School, was selected as one of up to 45 educators honored nationwide, and was the only recipient in Rhode Island this year. With the accolades, Santonastaso will also receive a $25,000 cash prize. R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Jane Foley visited Glen Hills Elementary School on Tuesday morning to make the surprise announcement before a crowd of students, teachers and staff. "We applaud Maria Santonastaso's commitment to providing her students with a strong foundation that prepares them for a lifetime of learning," said Foley, who won the honor in 1994. "At such a young age, Maria's students are fortunate to learn under her watchful eye as she ensures their continued academic growth, engagement in hands-on activities and individualized instruction," she continued. Infante-Green called Santonastaso "a passionate advocate for strong, data-driven literacy instruction," who "has inspired a love of reading that empowers students to excel. "We are tremendously grateful for her contributions to Rhode Island education and look forward to the continued positive impact she will make on her students and the profession as a Milken Educator," Infante-Green continued. The Milken Award, launched in 1987 by The Milken Family Foundation, has provided more than $75 million in cash prizes, and will this year hit a milestone of recognizing 3,000 educators. With the award, Santonastaso will also gain access to Milken's mentorship opportunities and an all-expenses paid trip to the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles next April. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.