Cranston man sentenced to 3 years for torching police cruiser

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for torching a police cruiser during a riot in the city in June 2020, U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha announced Thursday.

Nicholas L. Scaglione, 32, pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022, to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy sentenced Scaglione to 36 months in federal prison, to be followed by two years of federal supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the Providence Police Department of $52,000.

Scaglione admitted to a federal judge in April that he sprayed a flammable liquid on an unoccupied police car that intensified a small fire already burning. The fire consumed the vehicle, rendering it unrecognizable.

Scaglione also admitted he and others unsuccessfully tried to flip the vehicle on its side prior to adding more fuel to the fire.

According to court documents, Scaglione took responsibility for what he did in a text message, and defiantly professed that he would do it again.

“This defendant chose to quite literally fan the flames of a riot,” said Cunha. “Incinerating a police car, he needlessly endangered the lives of law enforcement and the public, and dishonored the proud legacy of Americans who have worked for change through peaceful means. Arson is not advocacy. Today’s sentence should make it abundantly clear that this type of lawless conduct cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly Jr. The matter was investigated by the Providence FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.