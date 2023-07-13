Cranston mayor calls out Topgolf Providence name

PROVIDENCE – Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins is already yelling “fore” months before anyone tees off at Topgolf Providence.

Hopkins told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Wednesday that the venue’s first location in New England should be called Topgolf Cranston, not Topgolf Providence, because the new entertainment facility set to open this fall is being built on Sockanosset Cross Road.

“I told them specifically that the ACI [Adult Correctional Institutions] is in Cranston, Garden City is [in] Cranston, the Park Theatre is [in] Cranston … if they want to have it Topgolf Providence, take the poles down, take the building down and move it to Providence,” Hopkins told WPRI-TV.

Hopkins told WPRI-TV that Topgolf said it wanted Providence on the name as part of the company’s marketing strategy.

“I told them over a month ago we are adamant about the naming rights,” he told WPRI-TV. “I would want Topgolf Rhode Island or Topgolf Cranston.”

Hopkins told WPRI-TV that Topgolf hasn’t returned his calls in a month and his office is studying the contract to see if there’s a way the two sides can come to terms.

“We worked hard to bring this here, I mean, I’ve said it from Day 1, this is the biggest recreational facility since Rocky Point existed,” Hopkins added. “We don’t want them coming here thinking they’re going to Providence. We want them to think they’re coming to Cranston.”

Topgolf did not respond to WPRI-TV’s request for comment.