Cranston oral surgeon sues McKee, RIDOH director over vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston oral surgeon who defied Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers is now suing the governor and his top public health official.

Dr. Stephen Skoly, who made headlines last fall for refusing to get vaccinated ahead of the state’s implementation of a mandate for health care workers, filed a federal lawsuit on Friday against Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Dr. James McDonald, the Department of Health interim director.

Skoly, represented by a Washington-based organization called New Civil Liberties Alliance, claims in his 33-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island that he was wrongfully denied a medical exemption to the state’s vaccine mandate, calling it an “irrational and arbitrary move” that caused him to lose his ability to operate his dental and surgical practice.

Skoly claims he requested that he be qualified for a medical exemption based on his history of Bell’s palsy, “and the association of the vaccine with the onset of Bell’s palsy paralysis,” after he was issued a compliance order on Oct. 1 last year from the R.I. Department of Health.

“The defendants denied the request, declining to recognize the danger of recurrence of Bell’s palsy as a risk that qualified for a medical exemption,” said the lawsuit, filed on Skoly’s behalf by three lawyers from the New Civil Liberties Alliance. “Rhode Island’s refusal to acknowledge this medical risk is, in effect, a state directive that Dr. Skoly must risk facial paralysis to continue to practice his profession. … This state directive is a callous violation of Dr. Skoly’s rights, and unnecessary to protect the vulnerable patient.”

Skoly’s lawsuit claims that he is naturally immune from COVID-19 because he already became infected with the disease and recovered from it, which was “confirmed by a recent blood test.” Skoly said he’s willing to wear an N95 mask and said that his office has already practiced masking since 1988, when his surgical facility was established.

Skoly’s lawsuit argues that Rhode Island’s denial of his exemption is undermined by a policy enacted by the state on Dec. 31 last year, allowing COVID-19-infected health care employees to go into the workplace when staffing shortages have reached crisis levels, as long as they wear an N95 mask. And Skoly’s lawsuit argued that others who have received medical exemptions from the state on the basis of other conditions are allowed to continue work if they wear an N95 mask at work.

“The state even allows a vaccinated health care worker with an active COVID-19 infection to treat vulnerable patients so long as the infected worker is N95 masked,” Skoly’s lawsuit states. “In terms of patient safety, there is no rational basis for treating the N95 masked, unvaccinated, and naturally immune Dr. Skoly worse than the N95 masked, unvaccinated exempt health care worker or the N95 masked worker with an active infection. … As far as patient protection is concerned, the defendants have acknowledged that a strict N95 masking mandate is an acceptable substitute for a vaccine.”

A spokesperson for McKee said the governor and McDonald will not be commenting on the lawsuit.

Skoly’s lawsuit said the state’s vaccine mandate has not only hurt him by barring him from working, but it’s also harmed his patients and caused his 10 employees to become unemployed.

“In fact, the defendants have gone so far in their mission to punish people like Dr. Skoly, who decline the vaccine even though they are naturally immune, that defendants are endangering vulnerable patients by permitting individuals with active COVID-19 infections to treat vulnerable patients,” the lawsuit states.

Skoly’s lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment stopping the defendants from enforcing the state’s compliance order against him, in addition to unspecified nominal damages.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.