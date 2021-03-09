Cranston reports spike in online tax payments, billing registration

CRANSTON – Residents are taking advantage of the option to pay tax bills online.
The city in a news release reported a 170% increase in online tax payments since it started offering electronic bill options in June 2017. Paperless billing registrations have also spiked 856% in the same time frame, according to the release.
In total, the city has collected $58 million in tax revenue via electronic payments over that time. City Treasurer and Senior Revenue Agent David Capuano in a statement lauded the electronic payment option for helping residents during the pandemic, when offices have been closed to the public.
The paperless payment options come through a partnership with Invoice Cloud, an e-payment provider that offers a platform for residents to view and pay tax bills online, by phone or by text.
Taxpayers can enroll for paperless billing, pay bills online and sign up for automatic payments at invoicecloud.com/cranstonri.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.