Cranston resident given prison time, deportation order for $280K retail theft

Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A Guatemalan national has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison and will be deported for his role in a retail theft scheme that defrauded stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania of more than $280,000, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced. Marvin Estuardo Morales De Paz, 30, of

PROVIDENCE – A Guatemalan national has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison and will be deported for his role in a retail theft scheme that defrauded stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania of more than $280,000, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Marvin Estuardo Morales De Paz, 30, of Cranston was arrested and charged last April for stealing high-value items from Home Depot and Lowe's home improvement stores and Kohl's retail stores over five years and reselling them, according to court documents.

Prosecutors claim De Paz and three other men participated in more than 35 thefts between July 2019 and April 2024 through evidence obtained by police reports, security footage and cellphone records. The men worked together and with other conspirators to steal and resell expensive items such as electrical wire, flooring and power tools. The biggest theft occurred at the Home Depot in Johnston where $28,826 of electrical wire was stolen, according to court documents.

A court-authorized search warrant executed on April 12 in Cranston and Providence seized $11,000 worth of goods allegedly stolen from Home Depot and Kohl's, $83,000 in cash and a 2019 Ford F-150 truck.

Two alleged conspirators were arrested in Rhode Island on April 12. A third man was apprehended in Pennsylvania.

All four men were charged with interstate transportation of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John P. McAdams.

It wasn't immediately clear where those three cases stood as of Monday.