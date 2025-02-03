Cranston resident given prison time, deportation order for $280K retail theft

By
-
A GUATEMALAN national has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison and will be deported for his role in a retail theft scheme that defrauded stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania of more than $230,000, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
A GUATEMALAN national has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison and will be deported for his role in a retail theft scheme that defrauded stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania of more than $230,000, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – A Guatemalan national has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison and will be deported for his role in a retail theft scheme that defrauded stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania of more than $280,000, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced.  Marvin Estuardo Morales De Paz, 30, of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR