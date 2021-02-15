Cranston seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine site

CRANSTON – City officials are seeking volunteers to help staff a COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center from Feb. 16 through April 8.
Doctors, nurses, emergency medical workers and others who are qualified are being sought to help administer vaccines, while volunteers of any type are needed for administrative tasks such as making calls to people who are eligible for the vaccine.
Helpers are welcome to come just once, or as long as the site is operational, officials say.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” said Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins. “It is a great opportunity to give back to our community.”
Volunteer shifts are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To sign up, visit cranstonri.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information or call the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center at 401-780-6000.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.