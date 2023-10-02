Cranston’s Historic Park Theatre listed for sale

CRANSTON – In early 2022, the future of the historic Park Theatre, which was thrown into uncertainty after it shuttered during the early days of COVID-19, looked bright, as officials, business leaders and community members gathered to celebrate its anticipated reopening.

But now, the venue is once again in flux, with the property back on the market.

The MG Commercial listing for 848 Park Ave., which does not disclose a price, describes the property as a 35,575-square-feet theater built in 1924 with a 1,015 seating capacity and “many recent renovations/upgrades,” as well as separate areas for dining, bars and a commercial kitchen.

The theater’s owners, Ed Brady of Dig in Dining and restaurateur Jeff Quinlan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In February 2022, the theater’s owners had high hopes for the venue’s future as an area fixture for movie showings, live performances and food – As did Mayor Ken Hopkins, who called the theater’s reopening “the final piece of the puzzle” for the Park Avenue neighborhood’s revitalization.

Zachary Deluca, a spokesperson for Hopkins’ office, said in a statement that the mayor “has no perspective on the sale of the theater.

“As a private entity, he is not involved nor aware of any specifics in the sale,” Deluca continued. “While Mayor Hopkins has always supported the Park Theater as a historic location and business asset, there is no plan or update for city involvement.”

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and area business leaders also attended that event in celebration of the theater’s anticipated reopening.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.