‘Creativity from Crisis’ lecture series explores design inspired by public health

NEWPORT – Home décor, urban planning, landscape design and fashion have all been influenced by public health crises. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to do the same.

In a series presented by the Newport Symposium and The Preservation Society of Newport County, presentations will be made online every week. The featured speakers will explore topics such as “A History of Design Emergencies,” “The Material Culture of Gout and Physical Disability in Early America” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous: Fashioning Tuberculosis in Early Victorian England.”

The lectures will be presented live and offered on the Zoom platform. Registration is required. The fee for each lecture is $25, or $150 for the complete series.

The lectures begin April 1, with “A History of Design Emergencies” led by design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn, and will run through April 29.

Visit newportmansions.org/learn/adult-programs#creativity-lectures for more information.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

