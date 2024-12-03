Crestwood Advisors named a ‘top financial advisory firm’ by Newsweek

BOSTON – Crestwood Advisors Group LLC, a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston with offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Colorado, has been named to Newsweek’s “America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025” list, the firm announced.

Placement on the list celebrates firms that “provide transparent, client-centric services, empowering individuals and businesses to make informed financial decisions,” according to a news release.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the top financial advisory firms in the country,” Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi said in a statement. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, client-first strategies that empower our clients to reach their goals, while always staying ahead of the curve.”

Crestwood Advisors prides itself on its dedication to offering tailored, holistic wealth management solutions designed to help clients achieve their financial goals, the firm said.

Crestwood Advisors Group, which has more than $5 billion in assets under management, completed a merger with Providence-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. on Sept. 1, 2023, which allowed the firm to establish a physical presence in Rhode Island.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to develop the ranking. As part of that work, Plant-A Insights analyzed more than 15,000 financial advisories registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the ranking methodology, Plant-A Insights began by shortlisting firms with more than $20 million in assets under management, a minimum of three wealth advisors, at least five individual clients and at least two years of SEC registration. Firms were also screened for clean disciplinary records and availability of portfolio management services to individual investors. These shortlisted firms were then analyzed and scored based on the five following factors: asset performance; client performance; adviser expertise and client ratio; breadth of services offered; and conflicts of interest.

A score was then calculated for each firm, with the maximum being 100, and the top 750 firms have been recognized as “America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms 2025.”