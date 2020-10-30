Crisis not holding back R.I. internship initiative

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rida Jawed’s summer job was not the standard summer-before-college gig. Rather than slinging burgers or lifeguarding at a community pool, the 19-year-old Lincoln High School graduate served as a company CEO. She never reported to an office, instead working over Zoom with a group of fellow students tasked by the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce…