Cronin named director of investor relations at Rockland Trust

ROCKLAND, Mass. – Gerry Cronin has been appointed director of investor relations for Rockland Trust Co., the bank and Rockland Trust parent Independent Bank Corp. announced.

In his new role, Cronin is responsible for leading the bank’s investor relations efforts, ensuring open and effective communication with current and potential investors, said Rockland Trust, which has numerous branch locations throughout Bristol County, Mass., and operates a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

While focusing on long-term growth and stability, “Cronin will work to provide a clear understanding of the bank’s financial performance, strategic direction and core values, which have been foundational to its success over the years,” according to a news release.

Rockland Trust describes Cronin as having a “sharp understanding of market dynamics and regulatory environments” and possessing “effective communication skills.”

- Advertisement -

Cronin brings with him more than 25 years of experience monitoring, analyzing and forecasting financial trends for mid- to large-cap banks, according to the release. He served as senior analyst at Elizabeth Park Capital Management in Boston for the past five years. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Maltese Capital Management in New York.

“We are confident that Gerry’s expertise in investment strategy and financial reporting will be extremely valuable as we continue to foster long-term relationships with our investors,” Mark Ruggiero, chief financial officer and executive vice president of consumer lending at Rockland Trust, said in a statement. “This new role will help investors develop an even clearer understanding of our financial strategy and our continued commitment to prudent, responsible practices.”

Cronin earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Bowdoin College in Maine and his MBA in finance from the Boston University Graduate School of Management. He is a dedicated supporter of the Jimmy Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Detroit Achievement Academy.