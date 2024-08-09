Crossroads Promotes Gregory Amoroso to VP Role

Crossroads Rhode Island, the state’s leading provider of housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, has appointed Gregory Amoroso to Vice President of Human Resources. With over 17 years of experience, Amoroso excels in policy development, legal compliance and benefits management. At Crossroads, he has been pivotal in evolving HR from a purely administrative function to a comprehensive, strategic department. As Vice President, Amoroso will spearhead HR initiatives that align with organizational goals, enhance employee satisfaction and build on his substantial achievements at Crossroads.