Crossroads R.I. appoints Michelle Wilcox as CEO

PROVIDENCE – Following a 30-year career at Crossroads Rhode Island, including a two-year tenure as president, Michelle Wilcox will take on the role of CEO.

Wilcox has served as the organization’s interim CEO since February, after longtime leader Karen Santilli stepped down in February to head the YMCA of Greater Providence. The Crossroads board of directors announced the decision to appoint Wilcox as CEO on Thursday morning.

Crossroads, founded in 1894 as Travelers Aid of Rhode Island, focuses on ending homelessness and increasing the state’s affordable housing stock – issues that have become more pronounced in the decades since Wilcox first joined the nonprofit, she said.

“I wish I could say that things were better, but in fact, the homelessness crisis is much more severe today than it was 30 years ago,” Wilcox said. “It’s not just Rhode Island – there is a crisis across the country.

“The COVID pandemic made things significantly worse,” she continued, “so we’ve got a lot of work to do. But we know that the solution to homelessness is housing, and Crossroads is laser-focused on addressing that need.”

That includes three housing developments in Crossroads’ immediate pipeline: A 176 one-bedroom apartment development on Summer Street; a first-of-its-kind in Rhode Island facility providing 35 permanent housing units for medically vulnerable people experiencing homelessness, located on Pine Street; and the renovation of 82 single-occupancy rooms inside Crossroads’ headquarters.

The nonprofit currently owns and operates 375 apartments throughout the state, and partners with landlords across Rhode Island to subsidize and provide case management support for hundreds of other housing units.

With the CEO role, Wilcox will continue to hold the title and responsibilities of president, as Santilli did for a time. The nonprofit plans to hire someone into Wilcox’s previous position, chief operating officer, in the coming weeks to months.

As CEO, Wilcox said her immediate priorities include implementing the nonprofit’s recently completed strategic plan; closing on its $15 million capital campaign; and delivering on projects in the organization’s the housing development pipeline.

The nonprofit is also dedicated to supporting the passage of a $125 million housing bond passed in the last state budget, Wilcox said, which she called “a critical piece to ensuring that we have the resources to build new housing.”

Residents will cast their votes on that measure in November’s election.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that we can and will end homelessness in Rhode Island,” Wilcox said. “We know how to do it, and we have the skill and the talented people who can implement it … I think with the support of our neighbors and elected officials, we can deliver it.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.