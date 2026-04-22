Crossroads R.I. opens 3 outdoor spaces to improve safety for those experiencing homelessness

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island marked the completion of a privately funded redesign of its historic Broad Street campus on April 16 with the opening of three new outdoor spaces aimed at improving safety, health and dignity for people experiencing homelessness.

The project, known as Broad Street Reimagined, transformed the exterior of Crossroads’ more than 125-year-old headquarters at 160 Broad St. through a multiyear effort funded entirely by private philanthropy as part of the organization’s Roads to Home capital campaign.

“These beautiful new outdoor spaces were designed to be more welcoming, so people aren’t just served here but also feel respected and part of a community,” said Michelle Wilcox, CEO and president of Crossroads Rhode Island.

The final phase includes a renovated women’s shelter courtyard, a redesigned main entrance streetscape and a new day-client courtyard. The women’s shelter courtyard features added privacy fencing, landscaping, drainage improvements and a sunshade, providing outdoor space for up to 41 women staying at the shelter.

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Improvements to the main entrance along the busy Broad Street corridor include expanded sidewalks, new cement planters and redesigned pedestrian flow intended to improve safety for clients and pedestrians. The redesign also provides clearer sightlines for staff, increasing visibility and oversight.

A new day-client courtyard features solar-powered charging stations and a water refill station. Custom fencing was designed to balance privacy with transparency, according to the organization.

Energy efficient LED lighting was also installed around the property to improve nighttime visibility for residents, clients and staff.

“Safety and dignity were at the center of every design decision,” said Christine West, co-owner of KITE Architects, which partnered with Crossroads on the project. “Every element was designed to create environments that feel both secure and welcoming.”

The outdoor spaces incorporate features such as greenery, seating and shaded areas inspired by “pocket parks,” designs intended to reduce stress and support physical and mental health.

The dedication follows several recent and planned housing initiatives by the nonprofit, including the opening of Summer Street Apartments in December and the ongoing construction of Health & Housing Apartments, which will provide housing for medically vulnerable adults.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.